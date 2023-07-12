Scottish Open Matchups Market

Heading across the pond for the Scottish Open, we see a unique layout at the Renaissance Club.

Well, it’s unique compared to the week-to-week PGA Tour stop but certainly not unique in what you would expect to find in this part of the world.

When looking at the betting board, I want to make sure my picks have some experience playing links-style layouts. Here are a few matchups that caught my eye for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Andrew Putnam over Austin Eckroat - Tournament Matchup (-110)

Putnam is playing well this year, missing just one cut since The Players in early March. Eckroat has missed four cuts in that same span but is certainly finding his groove lately with top 30s in five of his last six events played.

Overall, when we look at the crossover events played together this season, Putnam has gotten the better of Eckroat in 9-of-14 events.

Right off the bat, that leads us in the direction of Putnam in this matchup. Then we see that Eckroat is making his course debut while Putnam twirled a T-4 finish in his lone visit (2019).

To summarize, both players are in good form but Putnam has edged out Eckroat in more events this season while also boasting the edge in course experience.

Corey Conners over Lucas Herbert - Tournament Matchup (-118)

I generally gravitate toward plus-money matchups when looking at the matchup board, but this one stood out and the price is reasonable.

When you look at this matchup you might wonder why Conners is only -118 as the Canadian is clearly the more consistent golfer from a long-term point of view.

Diving it, we see that course history is the reason for this price. Herbert has a pair of top 5s in four tries at the Renaissance Club. His other two results were a T-62 and missed cut but his price is getting juiced due to that upside at the venue.

Is there more to the story that would attract us to Herbert? He’s missed the cut in three of his last four starts so the recent form isn’t particularly popping off the page.

When we look at events these two have played together we see Conners with a big advantage this season (7-2-1).

So, I will gladly lean on baseline talent here and back Conners in this matchup and hope that Herbert doesn’t have one of his spike weeks.