Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC

The regular season comes to an end this week at the Wyndham Championship.

That means the Comcast Business Top 10 and the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge will get wrapped up, as I’m sure we are all on the edge of our seats to see how those shake out.

While the event has significance as the season finale, from a betting perspective it’s another week to find some value. Looking at the tournament matchups this week, there were two that stood out to me.

Justin Suh over Nicolas Hojgaard - Tournament Matchup (-109)

These two have played four events together this year, Suh has edged out Hojgaard in three of them.

Looking at Sedgefield Country Club, it’s clear that driving accuracy is more important than the average course on tour.

These two are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to accuracy. Hojgaard has split more fairways than the field in just 21 percent of his rounds this season which puts him second from the bottom in this field, behind only Kyle Westmoreland. As for Suh, you can scroll back up to the top to find him piping more fairways than the field in 62 percent of his rounds.

Both golfers are playing good golf in 2023 but with the course leaning toward precision this week, Suh gets the edge here.

Brendon Todd over Beau Hossler - Tournament Matchup (-120)

Circling back to the consistency of finding fairways, Todd has landing more fairways than the field in 72 percent of his rounds this season, ranking 9th in the field this week.

Hossler’s number is not as low as Hojgaard from above, but it’s still below average at just a 46-percent clip. Right away, that pushes the ball toward Todd.

The final straw is past experience at Sedgefield Country Club. Hossler has played here three times, missing the cut twice and settling for 65th in the other appearance. He’s lost a combined 12.4 strokes on approach in those eight rounds. His putter can bail him out of a lot of situations but it’s tough to recover from that kind of iron play.

As for Todd, he’s posted a 10th-place and 36th-place finish in his last two trips to Sedgefield CC. I will side with the straight shooter who has solid course results here.

