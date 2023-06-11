Betting Zac Gallen’s strikeout prop in DBacks vs Tigers on Peacock

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet, a strikeout prop on Arizona’s Zac Gallen against the Detroit Tigers on Peacock.

I am going to go back to fading the Tigers’ lineup as Detroit is hitting .164 (last) with 61 strikeouts (7th-most) over the past week (six games).

Seven of the last nine starting pitchers to face Detroit recorded six or more strikeouts and three of the previous five totaled eight or more Ks.

This will be Gallen’s first start against Detroit and he’s only faced four Tigers’ hitters for 9 total plate appearances. Javier Báez was one of them and he’s struck out two out of five times facing Gallen.

Gallen is 4-2 to the Under 6.5 Ks on the road this season and has gone Under in three-straight.

Gallen averages under a strikeout per inning on the road but he’s faced teams like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Texas and San Diego in the Unders and Los Angeles Dodgers, plus Miami in the two Overs away from Arizona.

In his past two game overall, Gallen struck out six and seven at home versus Atlanta and Colorado. In his last seven games versus teams with losing records, Gallen struck out at least seven hitters in five of those seven games.

Gallen ranks in the 77th percentiles in K% and chase rate, plus 87th in walk% and the 64th percentile for whiff%, per baseball savant .

Pitchers like Zack Wheeler , Taijuan Walker , Aaron Nola and Michael Kopech hit eight or more strikeouts against Detroit over the past week -- I expect Gallen to add his name to that list.

I played Gallen Over 6.5 Ks at +100 odds and would go out to -125 against Detroit. I wouldn’t talk anyone off a Same Game Parlay of the DBacks ML and Gallen 6+ Strikeouts.

Pick: Zac Gallen Over 6.5 Strikeouts (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL