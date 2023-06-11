Betting Hunter Greene’s strikeout prop in Reds vs Cardinals

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s attacking Hunter Greene ‘s strikeout prop in the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals matchup.

The NL Central is heating up with the Reds getting hot and their ace, Hunter Greene takes the mound.

Green has recorded eight or more strikeouts in four-straight starts and allowed six total hits in the past three games (two hits in last two games).

The Reds’ 23-year-old RHP is pitching his best baseball of the season and his 88 strikeouts ranks 10th overall in all of baseball and 4th in the NL.

Greene has started four games against St. Louis in his career and in the last three, Greene recorded seven, six and 11 strikeouts over 16.0 innings of work.

Outside of Greene’s three-strikeout performance in his first-ever start against the Cardinals, Greene has hit at least six strikeouts.

Lately, St. Louis has faced a ton of below average strikeout pitchers such as Andrew Abbott , Ben Lively , Rich Hill , Martín Pérez , Luis Ortiz , Zack Greinke and a few more.

Greene’s 100 MPH fastball will be something the Cardinals have witnessed much lately, so I played Greene Over 6.5 Ks at -110 odds and would go out to -130 for seven-plus Ks.

The Reds aren’t a bad play on the ML or Run Line today either or a Same Game Parlay with Greene 6+ Ks.

Pick: Hunter Greene Over 6.5 Strikeouts (1u)

