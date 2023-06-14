Betting Bailey Ober’s strikeout prop in Brewers vs Twins

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins matchup, a strikeout prop on Bailey Ober .

This Bailey Ober start will be very interesting to watch considering he was caught cheating in his previous game.

Ober struck out six-straight hitters over the second and third innings and was perfect through three innings of his previous start against Tampa Bay.

In an article and video you can view here , you will see the umpire telling Ober to go wash his hands, but doesn’t eject him.

Following Ober washing his hands, he was shelled for three earned runs and finished the game with seven strikeouts after recording six-straight before the latest cheating scandal. Why the MLB didn’t eject him? We will never know, but it was clear Ober was using some type of substance and was caught red-handed.

Now, Ober makes a day start at home against Milwaukee. During the day, Ober has a 3.25 ERA and .210 OBA over five starts compared to a 1.88 ERA and .188 OBA in four night starts.

Ober’s numbers are also worse at home (2.97 ERA, .208 OBA) versus on the road (1.96 ERA, .185 OBA). The Twins’ 6-foot-9 pitcher is 6-3 (66.6%) to the Over 5.5 strikeouts on the season but 3-3 to the Over at home (50%).

Milwaukee’s struck out the third-most over the past seven days, but have gone 4-2 to the Under 5.5 Strikeouts against starting pitchers in that span.

I played Ober Under 5.5 Strikeouts at +125 odds and would go down to -105 odds for five or fewer Ks. I lean the Over 1.5 Walks (+105) as his command could suffer without his sticky substance.

Pick: Bailey Ober Under 5.5 Strikeouts (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL