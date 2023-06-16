 Skip navigation
Betting the O’s Cole Irvin’s strikeout prop versus the Cubs’ bats

  By
  Vaughn Dalzell,
  By
  Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 16, 2023 12:02 PM
Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Baltimore Orioles versus Chicago Cubs series, a strikeout prop on the O’s Cole Irvin .

Cole Irvin O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Cubs

Cole Irvin has had an interesting season, starting in the rotation before getting demoted to AAA.

Irvin returned from AAA to face the Kansas City Royals on June 10 and recorded his best start of the season. Irvin pitched 5.1 innings (72 pitches) and permitted six hits with one earned run, plus five strikeouts.

I expect Irvin to surpass 80 pitches in this matchup and to take advantage of a Cubs team that has struck out plenty to LHP this year.

On the season, 13 out of 20 (65%) starting LHP hit five or more strikeouts against the Cubs and 9 out of 20 (45%) totaled six or more Ks.

In Chicago, there have been eight visiting starting LHP and five of them hit five or more Ks (62.5%) as six of the right pitches went at least 5.0 innings.

Irvin has one career meeting against the Cubs, which came back in 2019 as a member of the Phillies. Irvin recorded six strikeouts in 4.2 innings with seven hits and seven earned runs allowed. This Chicago lineup doesn’t have much experience against Irvin with 25 total plate appearances.

With the limited experience, stellar hit rates for LHP and Irvin showing his best start after being called up from AAA, back Irvin to go Over 4.5 Strikeouts at +120 odds and I sprinkled the 6+ Strikeouts for +255 odds.

Pick: Cole Irvin Over 4.5 Ks (Risk 0.75u), Cole Irvin 6+ Ks (Risk 0.25u)

