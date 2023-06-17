Betting on Blake Snell, plus Pirates vs Brewers and Phillies vs A’s

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting three games on Saturday, a Blake Snell prop, plus Pirates vs Brewers and Phillies vs Athletics.

Pirates (-120) at Brewers (+100): O/U 8.5

Pittsburgh opened as +100 and -105 underdogs today but have since flipped to the slight dogs with Mitch Keller versus Wade Miley as the matchup.

Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh yesterday, 5-4, but Miley hasn’t pitched in a month. Before being put on IL, Miley allowed 11 earned runs over 12.2 innings in his past three starts, so we shouldn’t expect him to go more than 5.0 innings.

The Pirates have faced Miley plenty, recording 92 plate appearances and a .278 BA (10.9 K%). Six different Pirates hitters have faced Miley six or more times, so expect Pittsburgh to be able to put up runs today.

Keller had an encouraging bounce back performance against the Mets by going 7.0 innings on 106 pitches with seven strikeouts to two walks (one earned run). Keller’s faced Milwaukee four times in his career and permitted two or fewer runs three times.

If Keller is getting swings and misses and back to his normal form, then the Pirates should be slightly bigger favorites against Miley and Milwaukee. Give me the Buccos ML at -120 odds. I lean Miley Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-132) on FanDuel compared to the -175 on DraftKings and -150 on BetMGM.

Pick: Pirates ML (1u)

Phillies (-175) at Athletics (+150): O/U 9.5

Oakland has now lost three-straight games after ripping off seven-consecutive wins, so it’s safe to say the A’s are back.

Cristopher Sánchez makes his second start of the season and first since April for Philadelphia, while James Kaprielian is coming off two-straight wins to break a nine-game losing streak with him on the mound.

Despite Kaprielian’s recent “success” over the past 12.0 innings, he’s walked eight hitters compared to five strikeouts and allowed nine hits and five runs (3.00 ERA). During day starts, Kaprielian sports a 5.91 ERA and .266 OBA, plus opponents own a .302 batting average the first time through the order against him.

I played Philly on the ML at -175 odds and wouldn’t talk anyone off the Phillies -1 for -150. Philly’s offense will do enough to win this game, plus it’s a day game, which Oakland is atrocious ranking last or second-to-last in BA, OPS, OBP and SLG.

I will likely be fading the A’s almost every day until the All-Star break with series against the Phillies, Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees, White Sox, Tigers and Red Sox.

Pick: Phillies ML (Risk 1u)

Blake Snell has been on a strikeout tear with 27 Ks in his past three games and 20 in the previous two.

However, his prop line is 5.5 versus Tampa Bay and he only has 12 plate appearances against this current Rays’ roster, so I am smelling an Under. Snell’s last start was in Colorado at Coors Field and pitchers making their next start aren’t always on point during the first few innings of their following start.

Snell owns a 4.60 ERA at home with a .210 OBA with 1.28 strikeouts per inning. Over the last 30 days, Snell is posting a 2.67 ERA over five starts but regression should hit the 30-year-old LHP sooner than later.

11 out of 14 starting LHP have gone Under 5.5 Strikeouts against the Rays this season (78.5%), including seven of the past eight (87.5%). I played Snell Under 5.5 Ks at +116 odds and would go out to -110.

If this moves to 6.5, I will grab the Under again and risk another 1 unit.

Pick: Blake Snell Under 5.5 Strikeouts (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL