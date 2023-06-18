 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Betting the series finale between the Phillies and Athletics

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 18, 2023 10:12 AM
Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

Phillies (-245) at Athletics (+200): O/U 8.0

Up until yesterday, Philadelphia had never won a series in Oakland’s latest stadium, but they got that out the way yesterday with an extra innings victory (3-2).

Hogan Harris takes the mound for Oakland, while Philadelphia will toss their ace Zack Wheeler for his 15th start.

Wheeler has only faced three different Athletics’ hitters, but has the liberty of facing them during the day. Oakland ranks 29th or worse in BA, OPS, OBP and SLG during day games.

Wheelers is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA, .200 OBA and 1.27 strikeouts per inning in eight day starts. He’s been trending in the right direction and I expect another dominant showing from the Phillies’ ace.

Oakland has won the last two starts by Harris, but that was also the case for James Kaprielian yesterday. Harris is a LHP and Philly has a top 10 SLG (.427) and the third-most homers (32) against LHP, but the most strikeouts (217).

The Phillies have won eight of the last nine games against teams that started a LHP against them and won five of those games by two or more runs. Philly also won eight games with Wheeler on the mound and five of those wins came by two or more runs.

I played the Phillies run line of -1.5 at -135 odds and would go out to -150. I lean the Athletics Team Total Under 3.0 runs and Wheelers Over 8.5 Ks for same game parlays.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (1u)

