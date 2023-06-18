Betting the series finale between the Phillies and Athletics

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

Phillies (-245) at Athletics (+200): O/U 8.0

Up until yesterday, Philadelphia had never won a series in Oakland’s latest stadium, but they got that out the way yesterday with an extra innings victory (3-2).

Hogan Harris takes the mound for Oakland, while Philadelphia will toss their ace Zack Wheeler for his 15th start.

Wheeler has only faced three different Athletics’ hitters, but has the liberty of facing them during the day. Oakland ranks 29th or worse in BA, OPS, OBP and SLG during day games.

Wheelers is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA, .200 OBA and 1.27 strikeouts per inning in eight day starts. He’s been trending in the right direction and I expect another dominant showing from the Phillies’ ace.

Oakland has won the last two starts by Harris, but that was also the case for James Kaprielian yesterday. Harris is a LHP and Philly has a top 10 SLG (.427) and the third-most homers (32) against LHP, but the most strikeouts (217).

The Phillies have won eight of the last nine games against teams that started a LHP against them and won five of those games by two or more runs. Philly also won eight games with Wheeler on the mound and five of those wins came by two or more runs.

I played the Phillies run line of -1.5 at -135 odds and would go out to -150. I lean the Athletics Team Total Under 3.0 runs and Wheelers Over 8.5 Ks for same game parlays.

Pick: Phillies -1.5 (1u)

