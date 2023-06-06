Betting Mitch Keller’s strikeout prop and Game 2 of the Pirates vs A’s

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Mitch Keller ‘s strikeout prop and his best bets in the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics.

The Pirates escaped with a 5-4 win versus the A’s yesterday and now Mitch Keller , the Buccos’ ace, takes the mound.

Keller has 93 strikeouts on the season, which ranks fourth in the MLB, so you know the crowd and media will make a big deal out of him reaching 100 Ks. Only two other pitchers have reached 100 Ks so far, so Keller can become the third.

The 27-year-old is having the best season of his career with a 7-1 record and 3.25 ERA. Pittsburgh is 9-3 in his 12 starts with eight-straight victories coming by two or more runs.

Keller is 4-1 to the Over 6.5 Ks at home this season hit eight or more strikeouts in seven-straight games dating back to April 27.

Oakland struggled yesterday at the plate throughout that game and will not benefit from walks this time around. Keller’s walked two or fewer batters in 11-straight games and has 17 total on the season versus 93 strikeouts.

I expect Pittsburgh to win this game, plus Keller to reach 100 strikeouts on the season. The A’s are now 5-26 away from Oakland with 15 consecutive road losses (12-50 overall on the year).

With James Kaprielian on the mound, Oakland is 1-9 on the season with eight losses by two or more runs, plus Kaprielian is 0-6 with a 8.12 ERA this year.

I played Keller Over 6.5 Ks at -138 odds and I played the A’s Team Total Under 3.5 at -140 odds. Oakland has scored three or fewer runs in 12 out of the past 15 road games.

Pick: Mitch Keller Over 6.5 Strikeouts (1u), Athletics Team Total Under 3.5 (1u)

