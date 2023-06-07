 Skip navigation
Betting the series finale between the Pirates and Athletics

  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 7, 2023 08:13 AM
Ke'Bryan Hayes

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the series finale between the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Athletics (+155) at Pirates (-180): O/U 9.5

The A’s embarrassed the entire city of Pittsburgh yesterday, so we can only expect the Pirates to extract revenge as Oakland rarely wins back-to-back games.

Hogan Harris will make the start for Oakland. The LHP has gone 10.1 innings this season and permitted eight runs with 10 strikeouts to eight walks. Oakland is 0-3 in his three games and 0-2 in his two starts, losing by four, three and 11 runs.

The 26-year-old LHP has a 6.97 ERA and will make his second-straight road start. Harris went 5.0 innings and 86 pitches against the Marlins with five hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts. Miami won 4-0.

Roansy Contreras gets the nod for Pittsburgh and he’s coming off one his worst starts, so he’s looking for a bounce back spot as well. Conteras has a 6.30 home ERA but when you look at the opponents: Cardinals, Blue Jays, Astros, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Reds -- the A’s are the best matchup by far.

Pittsburgh had its chances early and in the middle off last night’s game to win, but came up short offensively. There is also no way Conteras looks worse than Mitch Keller did.

Oakland won back-to-back games twice all season, while last night’s loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Pittsburgh and put the Pirates behind the Brewers for the NL Central lead.

Give me the Pirates to win the series versus the Athletics. I risked 2 units on the ML and wouldn’t talk anyone off the Pirates -1 or -1.5.

Pick: Pirates ML (Risk 2u)

