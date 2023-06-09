Betting Adrian Houser’s outs prop in Brewers vs Athletics

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet Adrian Houser ‘s strikeout prop in the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics series opener.

It’s back to fading the A’s one way or another after they earned their paychecks in Pittsburgh.

Adrian Houser is 6-1 to the Under 4.5 Ks and 4-3 to the Under 15.5 outs this season. The Brewers’ pitcher ranks in the sixth percentile or worse in K% and whiff% but 58th in chase rate.

Oakland walked 17 times and struck out 17 times in the series against Pittsburgh but had a day off in-between this outing, so you could say this is a fishy line on the strikeouts and outs prop.

The A’s are hitting .278 over the past seven days but that’s a little enhanced due to Mitch Keller and Roansy Contreras putting up their worst starts back-to-back games.

Oakland has not won three games straight all season. Oakland is 0-2 following a two-game winning streak this season with losses of 4-2 and 5-1 to the Braves and Royals. In those two games, Oakland posted seven combined hits.

The two starting pitchers in those contests were Ryan Yarbrough and Jared Shuster . Yarbrough went 5.2 innings on 66 pitches with two strikeouts and Shuster posted 5.1 innings on 68 pitches and one strikeout versus the A’s.

Houser’s tossed at least 84 pitches in six out seven starts this year and season-highs of 95 and 92 pitches in each of the past two starts. I like the chances he exceeds 5.0 innings pitched tonight.

I grabbed Houser Over 15.5 Outs at +105 odds and the 5+ strikeouts and Brewers win at +175 odds. I would go down to -110 for the outs.

Pick: Adrian Houser Over 15.5 Outs (1u), Adrian Houser 5+ Strikeouts and Brewers ML Parlay (0.5u)

