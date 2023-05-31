Betting the series finale between the Braves and Athletics

Will the Athletics sweep the Braves? Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his bet best in the series finale between the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics.

Braves (-230) at Athletics (+195): O/U 9.5

The Oakland Athletics have not swept anybody all season and today, they have their second chance at a sweep if they beat the Braves.

Earlier this season, Oakland won two-straight at Kansas City, then lost 5-1 in the series finale. Other than that, the 12-45 Athletics have not won three-straight games at all this season.

During day games, Oakland is last in BA, SLG, OPS, and OBP, while Atlanta is bottom 10 in six fewer games. However, the Braves have 72 runs scored in 17 games (4.2 runs per game) compared to the Athletics’ 54 runs in 23 games (2.3 runs per game).

Both starting pitchers, Jared Shuster (Atlanta) and James Kaprielian (Oakland) have never faced an opposing hitter from either day and have lower ERA’s during day starts. However, Atlanta is a still a top 10 offense over the last seven days compared to Oakland being bottom five.

Atlanta has scored only three runs in the last two days, which I think will change today. Kaprielian is 0-5 with a 8.45 ERA and allowed 31 earned runs over 33.0 innings pitched.

Give me the Braves on the run line, -1.5 at -140 odds. I risk 2 units out to -150. Oakland is 0-20 on the ML as an underdog of +130 or higher during day games this season, so I like Atlanta in ML parlay’s as well.

Lastly, I will also play Shuster’s outs prop that is set at 15.5 with -130 juice to the Over. Shuster has gone 15, 18 and 17 outs in his past three starts and permitted seven earned runs on seven hits over 16.2 innings pitched.

This A’s team is the worst offense he’s seen so far thus season and Shuster’s thrown 85 or more pitches in three of five starts this year. I expect at least five innings from Shuster along with a Braves win.

Pick: Braves -1.5 (Risk 2u), Jared Shuster Over 15.5 Outs (1u)

