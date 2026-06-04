Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers (40-22) put on a show versus Arizona (32-29) in a 7-0 win on Wednesday. Shohei Ohtani had a magnificent night on the mound with two hits and one walk allowed, plus three hits and two walks as a batter.

Los Angeles is now 9-2 over the last 11 games and won two straight. The Dodgers are up 2-1 in the series and 5-1 on the season versus the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers offense ranks sixth in batting average (.290) over the last week and their pitching staffs ERA is 2.72 in that span (1st).

Arizona is 1-5 over the past six games as the offense has struggled. The Diamondbacks are hitting .187 over the last six games (last) with 18 runs scored (T-29th) and last place ranks in OBP, OPS, and SLG. Ryne Nelson will start for Arizona and the Diamondbacks are 4-8 in his 12 starts this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-143), Arizona Diamondbacks (+119)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-132), Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Thursday’s pitching matchup (June 4): Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Wrobleski



Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson

2026 stats: 65.1 IP, 2-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 Ks, 19 BB



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

2026 Stats: 62.2 IP, 7-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 Ks, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .301 with 66 hits and 114 total bases over 219 at-bats

is hitting .301 with 66 hits and 114 total bases over 219 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .243 with 53 hits and 47 strikeouts over 218 at-bats

is hitting .243 with 53 hits and 47 strikeouts over 218 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .284 with 61 hits and 115 total bases over 215 at-bats

is hitting .284 with 61 hits and 115 total bases over 215 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .225 with 45 hits and 31 strikeouts over 196 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Diamondbacks



The Dodgers are 33-29 ATS

The Diamondbacks are 37-24 ATS, ranking third-best

The Dodgers are 36-26 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 29-29-3 to the Over

The Dodgers are 18-13 ATS as the road team, ranking sixth-best

The Diamondbacks are 18-11 ATS as the home team, ranking fourth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

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