Giants vs Brewers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

The Giants (24-38) won 1-0 against the Brewers (37-22) and avoided the series sweep. The Brewers are up 2-1 in the series and today’s afternoon meeting will be the series finale.

Milwaukee has won seven out of the last nine games and have won their last three games following a loss. The Brewers only managed three hits in the 1-0 loss, which brought their batting average down to .244 over the last six games (17th). Milwaukee has allowed has three of fewer runs in four straight games and seven of the last nine. The Brewers have a 2.83 ERA over the past six games (3rd) and a 2.69 ERA in the previous 13 (2nd).

San Francisco is 2-7 in the past nine games and 6-14 in the last 20 games. Outside of the last game, the Giants pitching staff has been struggling with a 6.15 ERA (29th), a .276 OBA (T-27th), and 1.62 WHIP (29th) over the last 15 days (13 games). On the other hand, the Giants’ offense has stayed hot with a .312 batting average (1st) over the last six games and .282 in the past 13 (2nd).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Brewers



Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 2:10 PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (-186), San Francisco Giants (+153)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+105), Giants +1.5 (-127)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Brewers



Thursday’s pitching matchup (June 4): Adrian Houser vs. Cameron Crow



Giants: Adrian Houser

2026 stats: 56.1 IP, 2-5, 5.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 Ks, 21 BB



Brewers: Coleman Crow

2026 Stats: 14.1 IP, 0-0, 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 8 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Giants’ Jung Ho Lee is hitting .307 with 61 hits and 86 total bases over 199 at-bats

is hitting .307 with 61 hits and 86 total bases over 199 at-bats The Giants’ Matt Chapman is hitting .231 with 52 hits and 56 strikeouts over 225 at-bats

is hitting .231 with 52 hits and 56 strikeouts over 225 at-bats The Brewers’ William Contreras is hitting .288 with 63 hits and 85 total bases over 219 at-bats

is hitting .288 with 63 hits and 85 total bases over 219 at-bats The Brewers’ Garrett Mitchell is hitting .235 with 36 hits and 67 strikeouts over 153 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Brewers



The Giants are 26-36 ATS, ranking fifth-worst

The Brewers are 35-24 ATS, ranking fourth-best

The Giants are 30-27-5 to the Over

The Brewers are 31-27-1 to the Under, ranking eighth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Brewers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

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