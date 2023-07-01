 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 1, 2023 09:17 AM
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox reacts during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading the Oakland A’s off a win and backing Dylan Cease and company is the best bet for Saturday.

White Sox (-200) at Athletics (+185): O/U 8.5

Oakland stole Game 1 of the series on Friday and that sets up Dylan Cease and this White Sox’s offense for a bounce-back game.

The A’s are 2-11 following a win outside of their random seven-game winning streak earlier this month. Since that winning streak, Oakland is 3-12 over 15 games.

In the last 15 days (13 games), Oakland is batting .200 (last) with 36 runs scored (last). Oakland’s hitters have 27 combined plate appearances versus Cease for a .100 batting average on two hits and five strikeouts.

In three career starts versus Oakland, Cease went 6.0 innings in all three with four total earned runs, including one earned run in the past two meetings.

With a career 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts to 11 hits versus Oakland, Cease should hold this A’s offense to a minimum.

In June, Cease posted a 2.20 ERA and .196 OBA in five games (28.2 innings and 42 strikeouts). His best month.

Oakland has scored one, two and five runs in the three meetings versus Cease, and with a team total of 3.5 today, I like the Under there for the A’s.

I played Chicago on the run line at -1.5 for -126 odds. I would go out to -140 on the Sox and the same goes for the Team Total Under 3.5 (-115) for the Oakland A’s.

Pick: White Sox -1.5 (1u), Athletics Team Total Under 3.5 (1u)

