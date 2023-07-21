 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 21: Angels vs Pirates

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 21, 2023 12:16 PM
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels leads off first base during a game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s betting on Shohei Ohtani and the Angels as they host the Pirates.

Shohei Ohtani O/U 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Pirates

Shohei Ohtani continues his outside race at MVP and CY Young when the Angels host the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ohtani only faced four Pirates’ in his career, Carlos Santana, Ji-Man Choi, Connor Joe, and Austin Hedges.

Those four have a combined 14 plate appearances with one hit to six strikeouts and a .071 batting average. It is a small sample size, but Ohtani faces a vulnerable Pirates lineup.

Ohtani recorded seven strikeouts in his previous start versus a tough Astros lineup and totaled 34 Ks over the past four against the Astros, Dodgers, Padres, and White Sox, mich tougher teams than the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has lost five of the past six games since the All-Star break and 3-12 in the last 15 games overall. The Pirates have scored four or fewer runs in five of the last six games, plus a .210 batting average (24th), and faced much lesser pitchers.

Pittsburgh has faced Aaron Civale, Logan Allen, Xzavion Curry, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Ross Stripling since the All-Star break.

I grabbed Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts at -130 odds and would go to -150.

Pick: Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts (1u)

