Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 22

The Chicago Cubs (14-9) reach seven games on their winning streak following a 7-4 victory over Philadelphia (8-15) and extends their losing streak to seven games. With a win today, Chicago would clinch the series versus Philadelphia.

The Cubs have scored at least seven runs in six out of the past nine games. Chicago’s offense has heated up with the third-best batting average (.282) and fifth-most home runs (8) in the last week.

Philadelphia has the second-worst batting average (.177) in the MLB over the past week along with the fewest hits (29). The Phillies losing streak has hit seven games and they are 2-9 over the previous 11 contests.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the information and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest details on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats and of course, our predictions, picks and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details and how to watch Phillies at Cubs



Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team statistics and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for Phillies vs. Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-175), Philadelphia Phillies (+144)

Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+123), Phillies +1.5 (-149)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Cubs



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 22): Matthew Boyd vs. Shota Imanaga



Phillies: Kyle Backhus

2026 stats: 6.2 IP, 0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 9 Ks, 1 BB



Cubs: Matthew Boyd

2026 Stats: 9.1 IP, 1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not?



The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .274 with 23 hits, 45 total bases and five home runs over 84 at-bats

is hitting .274 with 23 hits, 45 total bases and five home runs over 84 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .128 with 10 hits, 14 strikeouts and 6 walks over 78 at-bats

is hitting .128 with 10 hits, 14 strikeouts and 6 walks over 78 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .326 with 30 hits, 49 total bases and 22 RBIs over 92 at-bats

is hitting .326 with 30 hits, 49 total bases and 22 RBIs over 92 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .173 with 14 hits, 19 strikeouts, and 11 walks over 81 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Cubs



The Cubs are 11-12 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-19 ATS this season

The Cubs are 13-9-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 11-11-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks and predictions for tonight’s game between Phillies and Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Cubs.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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