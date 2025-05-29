Rockies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

On Friday, May 30, the Rockies (9-47) are in Queens to take on the Mets (34-22). Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against David Peterson for New York.

The Rockies are coming off another tough loss to the Cubs. It was the second time in as many days that the Rockies fell short by just one run. That loss marked their fifth consecutive loss.

The Mets wrapped up their series with the White Sox on Wednesday in a 9-4 defeat. Despite the loss, the Mets won the series 2-1.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Mets

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNY, Rockies.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline:

Spread:

Total:

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. David Peterson

Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (0-7, 5.86 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/24): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: David Peterson, (3-2, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 5/24): 7.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Mets

The Rockies have lost 9 of their last 10 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Mets and the Rockies have stayed under the Total

The Rockies have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 4.30 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: