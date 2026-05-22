Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 22

Corbin Carroll delivered the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning for Arizona to beat Colorado, 2-1, in Thursday’s series opener. Friday’s matchup is the second of a four game series.

The Diamondbacks have extended its winning streak to five consecutive games. In the last week (six games), Arizona is hitting an MLB-best .300 with the second-most hits (60). The Diamondbacks managed four this yesterday and eight walks to eight strikeouts as an offense.

Colorado is in a rough patch with three straight losses and four of the past five. The Rockies pitching staff has a 5.03 ERA (23rd) over the last week and has the second-highest amount of walks (29) in that span (six games). Colorado has been outscored 17-5 in the last three games and 33-22 in the previous six.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rockies at Diamondbacks



Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-218), Colorado Rockies (+178)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-117), Diamondbacks -1.5 (-103)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Diamondbacks



Friday’s pitching matchup (May 21): Micheal Soroka vs. Tomoyuki Sugano



Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano

2026 stats: 47.0 IP, 4-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 Ks, 14 BB



Diamondbacks: Michael Soroka

2026 Stats: 49.0 IP, 6-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 55 Ks, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .282 with 46 hits and 90 total bases over 163 at-bats

is hitting .282 with 46 hits and 90 total bases over 163 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ James McCann is hitting .203 with 12 hits and 17 strikeouts over 59 at-bats

is hitting .203 with 12 hits and 17 strikeouts over 59 at-bats The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .324 with 48 hits and 67 total bases over 148 at-bats

is hitting .324 with 48 hits and 67 total bases over 148 at-bats The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .206 with 34 hits and 48 strikeouts over 165 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Diamondbacks



The Diamondbacks are 30-19 ATS this season, ranking third-best

The Rockies are 27-24 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 25-22-2 to the Over

The Rockies are 27-23-1 to the Under

The Diamondbacks are 15-8 ATS at home, ranking second-best

The Rockies are 14-12 ATS on the road and 9-17 on the ML

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

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