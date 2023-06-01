Betting the NBA Finals Game 1 between the Nuggets and Heat

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Heat at Nuggets (-8.5): O/U 219.0

The Miami Heat finished off the Boston Celtics in Game 7 after losing a 3-0 lead, so now they will turn around and take on the Denver Nuggets two nights later.

All four Game 1’s of the second round went Over the opening total and both of the Conference Finals went Over the total, so Game 1’s are on a 6-0 run to the Over. Of course, Denver could have slight rust due to being off since May 22, so more than week, but that will make the Over better for live betting.

The Overs are normally a good bet, mainly because these teams have to adjust on the fly, whether that is going over or under screens, which players can and cannot switch in certain situations or matchups. Denver’s altitude also assists the Nuggets’ offense and pace of play.

The Nuggets have scored 109, 125 and 132 points in their three Game 1’s at home this postseason (122.0 PPG) and are 8-0 overall in the Mile High City. Miami has scored 108, 123 and 130 points in their three Game 1’s this postseason (120.3 PPG) and won all three games.

In the last five Game 1’s of the NBA Finals, the score has gone for 227 or more points four of the five times. The Lakers versus Heat Bubble Finals was the only Under.

I played the Over 219 at -110 odds and would go up to 220.5. I sprinkled Nikola Jokić triple-double at +100 odds and will likely sprinkle that throughout the series. Jokic has triple-doubled in eight out of 15 playoff games this year and five of the past six.

Lastly, here is a trend for the spread. Since the start of the 2013 postseason, NBA Finals favorites of -5.5 or more points have gone 14-3 on the ML and 12-4-1 ATS. Home teams are also on a 5-0 ML streak and 4-1 ATS in Game 1’s with an average margin of 14.0 points per victory.

Give me Denver -8.5 (-110) and if they are down or barely leading at halftime, I will likely be on Denver 3Q and 2H live.

Pick: Over 219.0 (1u), Nuggets -8.5 (0.5u), Nikola Jokić triple-double (0.25u)

