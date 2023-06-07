 Skip navigation
How to bet Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets

  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 7, 2023 04:24 PM
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets (-2.5) at Heat: O/U 214.5

Miami used a 36-point fourth quarter sparked by Duncan Robinson to steal Game 2 as a +8.5 road underdog and hand Denver its first loss of the season.

However, Miami scored 26 or fewer points in all three other quarters. In Game 1, Miami scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and 22 or less in the other three quarters, so the same deal.

Denver is 4-3 on the road this season and will likely focus on liming Miami from three-point land. The Heat went 17-of-35 (48.6%) in Game 2 from distance after going 13-of-39 (33.3%) in Game 1.

It’s also worth noting Nikola Jokić ‘s 41-point effort will not be repeated. Denver is 13-1 in the postseason when he scores Under 40 points and Jimmy Butler ‘s shooting struggles have continued in the Finals (13-of-33).

Expect a heavy dose of role players and the stars to get their teammates involved. I will ride the zig zag theory and bank on Miami slowing the game down at home and the first three quarters to remain low-scoring.

I played the Under 214.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 213. I sprinkled

It’s worth noting that Miami is 4-0 ATS and 3-1 on the ML as a home underdog in the playoffs. However, I played Denver -3 (-110) in this game. Miami broke Denver’s playoff home winning streak (9 games) and I expect the Nuggets to repay the Heat with their first ATS loss as a home underdog.

The winner of Game 3’s when a series is tied 1-1 in the NBA Finals has won the Finals 32 out of 40 times and I picked the Nuggets to win the series, so I will take them to win Game 3.

Pick: Under 214.5 (1u), Nuggets -3 (0.5u)

