Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Betting Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 8, 2023
Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets (-3.5) at Heat: O/U 210.5

Denver won Game 3 in Miami, 109-94, behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić ‘s triple-doubles, so all the pressure is on Miami down 2-1.

Both teams shot 31% or worse from three but the difference was the Nuggets hit 51% from the field compared to the Heat’s 37% from the field.

Both squads combined for 46 free-throw attempts and Denver won the rebounding margin, 58-33. The Nuggets pretty much ran away with the game in the second-half but controlled the game from the second quarter on.

I expect this series to remain low-scoring and a defensive battle. Denver has averaged 107.0 points per game in this series and Miami’s averaged 99.3 points. However, Denver is shooting 51.3% from the field versus Miami who is hitting 41.7% in the Finals, plus averaging about 10 more free-throw attempts per game.

Guys like Kevin Love , Max Strus and Caleb Martin are all shooting 31% or worse from the field in the Finals for Miami joined by Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from Denver.

The role players aren’t making much noise in this series outside a few stretches by guys like Gabe Vincent , Duncan Robinson and Aaron Gordon . The series has been all about Jokic, Murray, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo .

I played the Under 210.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 208.5. I will be on the Under the rest of the series.

I lean Miami in Game 4 and Denver in Games 5 and 6, but will largely bet the Under each of the remaining games.

Pick: Under 210.5 (1u)

