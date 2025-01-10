Bucks vs. Magic Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-16) and the Orlando Magic (22-17) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Bucks have won their last 2. Wednesday, they won at home against the San Antonio Spurs 121-105. Last night the Magic lost at home to Minnesota 104-89.

The Bucks are currently 7-9 on the road with a point differential of +0.8, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Bucks vs. Magic today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bucks vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Milwaukee Bucks (-159), Orlando Magic (+134)

Milwaukee Bucks (-159), Orlando Magic (+134) Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Over/Under: 209.5 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 105.82, and the Magic 104.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday Bucks vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Milwaukee to handle business: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5

“You must ask yourself; how many points is Paolo Banchero worth? How much is he worth after a long layoff. Fortunately, the Magic get the Bucks at home with their best player. Unfortunately, the Magic are on the second half of a back-to-back with an incredibly thin squad. They are a fade for me at anything under 6 points.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Magic game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 209.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Magic on Friday

The UNDER has cashed in the Magic’s last 4 games

The Magic have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against the Bucks

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)