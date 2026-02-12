Bucks vs. Thunder: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 12
The Oklahoma City Thunder (42-13) host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-30) tonight in each team’s final game before the All-Star Break. Each side will take the court minus their biggest star as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) remain sidelined for the Bucks and Thunder respectively. Despite these absences, the Thunder have won two straight, including a rout of the Suns, while the Bucks have won four of their last five.
This is the third game in four nights for the Thunder. Last night, OKC blasted the Suns in Phoenix, 136-109. Jalen Williams led the way on offense with 28 points. Isaiah Joe chipped in 21 points off the bench. Milwaukee was in Orlando last night and knocked off the Magic, 116-108. In his second game with the Bucks, Cam Thomas came off the bench and scored 34 in just 25 minutes including four three-pointers.
This is the second of two regular season meetings between these teams. OKC routed the Bucks on January 21, 122-102. SGA led the Thunder with 40 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Giannis scored 19 points for the Bucks.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bucks at Thunder
- Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
- Time: 7:30PM EST
- Site: Paycom Center
- City: Oklahoma City, OK
- Network/Streaming: FDSN Oklahoma, Amazon Prime Video
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Game Odds: Bucks at Thunder
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (+490), Oklahoma City Thunder (-675)
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Total: 215.5 points
This game opened Thunder -13.5 with the Total set at 216.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Bucks at Thunder
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Jaden Ivey
- SG Anfernee Simon
- SF Isaac Okoro
- PF Matas Buzelis
- C Guerschon Yabusele
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Luguentz Dort
- SF Jalen Williams
- PF Chet Holmgren
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
Injury Report: Bucks at Thunder
Milwaukee Bucks
- Ryan Rollins (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Taurean Prince (neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shair Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Jalen Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Nikola Topic (cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Bucks at Thunder
- The Bucks are 10-18 on the road this season
- The Thunder are 22-5 at home this season
- The Thunder are 27-28 ATS this season / 13-14 ATS at home
- The Bucks are 23-29 ATS this season / 12-16 ATS on the road
- The OVER has cashed in 21 of the Bucks’ 52 games this season (21-31)
- The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Thunder’s 55 games this season (29-26)
- The Thunder are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall
- Last night snapped a 3-game streak in which Chet Holmgren pulled down double-digit rebounds
- Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.2 rebounds through 5 games in February
- Bobby Portis scored just 4 points in 16 minutes last night
- Kyle Kuzma has averaged 3.8 assists through 5 games in February
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bucks and Thunder game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -12.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 215.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)