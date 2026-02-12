Bucks vs. Thunder: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 12

The Oklahoma City Thunder (42-13) host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-30) tonight in each team’s final game before the All-Star Break. Each side will take the court minus their biggest star as Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) remain sidelined for the Bucks and Thunder respectively. Despite these absences, the Thunder have won two straight, including a rout of the Suns, while the Bucks have won four of their last five.

This is the third game in four nights for the Thunder. Last night, OKC blasted the Suns in Phoenix, 136-109. Jalen Williams led the way on offense with 28 points. Isaiah Joe chipped in 21 points off the bench. Milwaukee was in Orlando last night and knocked off the Magic, 116-108. In his second game with the Bucks, Cam Thomas came off the bench and scored 34 in just 25 minutes including four three-pointers.

This is the second of two regular season meetings between these teams. OKC routed the Bucks on January 21, 122-102. SGA led the Thunder with 40 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Giannis scored 19 points for the Bucks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bucks at Thunder

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: FDSN Oklahoma, Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Bucks at Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (+490), Oklahoma City Thunder (-675)

Milwaukee Bucks (+490), Oklahoma City Thunder (-675) Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game opened Thunder -13.5 with the Total set at 216.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Bucks at Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks

PG Jaden Ivey

SG Anfernee Simon

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Matas Buzelis

C Guerschon Yabusele

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Cason Wallace

SG Luguentz Dort

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Injury Report: Bucks at Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Taurean Prince (neck) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shair Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Nikola Topic (cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Bucks at Thunder

The Bucks are 10-18 on the road this season

The Thunder are 22-5 at home this season

The Thunder are 27-28 ATS this season / 13-14 ATS at home

The Bucks are 23-29 ATS this season / 12-16 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 21 of the Bucks’ 52 games this season (21-31)

The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Thunder’s 55 games this season (29-26)

The Thunder are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Last night snapped a 3-game streak in which Chet Holmgren pulled down double-digit rebounds

pulled down double-digit rebounds Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.2 rebounds through 5 games in February

is averaging 7.2 rebounds through 5 games in February Bobby Portis scored just 4 points in 16 minutes last night

scored just 4 points in 16 minutes last night Kyle Kuzma has averaged 3.8 assists through 5 games in February

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bucks and Thunder game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -12.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -12.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 215.5

