Bulls at Wizards Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for January 1

It’s Day one of 2025. It is Wednesday, January 1, and the Chicago Bulls (15-18) and the Washington Wizards (5-25) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Wizards lost at home by 20 to the Knicks on Monday. The Bulls won in OT in Charlotte that same night against the Hornets.

The Bulls are 5-5 in their last ten and 10-7 on the road this season while the Wizards have a 3-7 record in their last ten games as well as their last ten at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details and how to watch Bulls at Wizards live today



Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Bulls at Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Chicago Bulls (-204), Washington Wizards (+169)

Spread: Bulls -5

Over/Under: 236.5 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 119.93, and the Wizards 117.32.

Expert picks and predictions for Wednesday’s Bulls at Wizards game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls at Wizards game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 236.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls at Wizards on Wednesday

Eastern Conference Central Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division sides

7 of the Bulls’ last 9 games (78%) have stayed UNDER the Total

The Wizards have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

