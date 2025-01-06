Magic at Knicks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 6

It’s Monday, January 6, and the Orlando Magic (21-16) and New York Knicks (24-12) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Knicks lost 139-126 in Chicago on Saturday despite 44 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has now lost 2 of 3 to open 2025.The Magic have lost 2 of their last 3 including 105-92 Sunday at home to the Jazz.

The Magic are currently 8-11 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Knicks have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Magic vs. Knicks today

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Game odds for Magic vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Orlando Magic (+421), New York Knicks (-578)

Spread: Knicks -11.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 103.4, and the Knicks 109.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Magic vs. Knicks game

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at -11.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at -11.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Knicks on Monday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

6 of the Knicks’ last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total

The Magic have covered in 20 of their 37 games this season

