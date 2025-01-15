Magic vs. Bucks odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Orlando Magic (23-18) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

These teams just played last Friday in Orlando. The Bucks won 109-106. Giannis had 41 for Milwaukee with Dame adding 29 in the win. The Magic sit 4th in the Eastern Conference while the Bucks reside in 5th.

The Magic are currently 9-11 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Magic vs. Bucks live today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Game odds for Magic vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Magic (+188), Bucks (-228)

Magic (+188), Bucks (-228) Spread: Bucks -6

Bucks -6 Over/Under: 211 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 104.46, and the Bucks 107.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Magic vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes Orlando to work their magic: Orlando Magic +6.5

“The fatigue is beginning to show on the Bucks and would expect a very lively challenge from the extremely well coached Magic.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 211.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Bucks have won 17 of their last 19 home games against the Magic

The Magic have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 games against the Bucks

The Bucks’ last 3 games and 4 of their last 5 games have gone OVER the Total

