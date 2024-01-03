NBA Best Bets, Jan. 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the fifth meeting between the Bucks and Pacers this season.

Bucks (-3.5) at Pacers: O/U 257.5

Milwaukee and Indiana have already met four times this season with the Pacers winning three, including the previous meeting on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee (122-113). This is a big revenge spot for the Bucks, but there’s more.

Indiana won their three matchups against Milwaukee, 126-124, 128-119, and 122-113, while the Bucks put up 140 in its lone win over the Pacers at home on Dec. 13 (140-126).

Indiana beat the Bucks in Milwaukee two out of three times this year and the Bucks lost at Indiana, so we all know the Bucks want to hand the Pacers a home loss more than anything here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-doubled in the previous meeting but Indiana dominated the fourth quarter, 38-25 to pull away after three pretty even quarters of basketball. Neither team plays defense and in a game of runs with revenge, I will take the Greek Freak and company to right their wrongs on New Year’s Day.

Give me the Bucks -3.5 at -110 odds out to -5. I think Milwaukee can win this game by double-digits or close to it, similar to how Indiana did a few days ago.

Pick: Bucks -3.5 (1u)

Season Record: 14-10 (58.3%) +3.22u

