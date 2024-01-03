 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets, Jan. 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Published January 3, 2024 10:43 AM
How Russell's move to bench impacts Lakers
December 27, 2023 05:03 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss D'Angelo Russell's recent move to the bench and what it means for the Los Angeles Lakers' fantasy outlook moving forward.

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the fifth meeting between the Bucks and Pacers this season.

Bucks (-3.5) at Pacers: O/U 257.5

Milwaukee and Indiana have already met four times this season with the Pacers winning three, including the previous meeting on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee (122-113). This is a big revenge spot for the Bucks, but there’s more.

Indiana won their three matchups against Milwaukee, 126-124, 128-119, and 122-113, while the Bucks put up 140 in its lone win over the Pacers at home on Dec. 13 (140-126).

Indiana beat the Bucks in Milwaukee two out of three times this year and the Bucks lost at Indiana, so we all know the Bucks want to hand the Pacers a home loss more than anything here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-doubled in the previous meeting but Indiana dominated the fourth quarter, 38-25 to pull away after three pretty even quarters of basketball. Neither team plays defense and in a game of runs with revenge, I will take the Greek Freak and company to right their wrongs on New Year’s Day.

Give me the Bucks -3.5 at -110 odds out to -5. I think Milwaukee can win this game by double-digits or close to it, similar to how Indiana did a few days ago.

Pick: Bucks -3.5 (1u)

Season Record: 14-10 (58.3%) +3.22u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

