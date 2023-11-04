NBA Best Bets, Nov. 4: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the second night of a back-to-back for both the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.

Bulls at Nuggets (-9.5): O/U 216.5

Both Chicago and Denver are playing the second night of a back-to-back here with Denver not traveling.

Chicago lost to Brooklyn, 109-107, last night as a -3 point favorite in Chicago then made the 1,000-mile trip to Denver to play in the altitude overnight. The Bulls’ largest lead last night was seven points against the Nets.

The Nuggets won and covered versus the Mavericks, 125-114, as -7 point favorites in Denver last night. Denver got out to a 40-24 lead and led by double-digits for the majority of the matchup versus Dallas, so I like Denver in this spot.

The Bulls played six games in 10 days over four cities. This will be game No. 7 in 11 days. Chicago has played five games in the last eight days, so this will be the sixth game in nine days.

On the other hand, Denver has played six games in 11 days over four cities and started the season earlier than Chicago with less travel. The Nuggets did play three games in four days, then had a day off Thursday before hosting Dallas and Chicago.

Denver and Chicago met twice last season with the Bulls winning in Denver (117-96) and the Nuggets winning in Chicago (126-103). Both times they met, Chicago had two and three days of rest compared to Denver’s one.

This time around the rest is even and Chicago has to travel to Denver before heading back to Chicago for a three-game homestand. Give me the Nuggets -9.5 (-110) out to -10.

The Bulls have lost by 2, 9, 16, and 20 points so far. I think Denver rolls Chicago behind Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the bench.

Pick: Nuggets -9.5 (1u)

Season Record: 5-4 (55.5%) +0.85 units

