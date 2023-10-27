 Skip navigation
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

  By
  Vaughn Dalzell,
  By
  Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 27, 2023 05:42 PM
Silver's response on domestic violence falls short
October 27, 2023 04:42 PM
Adam Silver's response to Charles Barkley's question on domestic violence was unsatisfactory -- as have been his actions to the ongoing issue in the NBA, Callie Lawson-Freeman and the Brother From Another crew say.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why a first-half team total between the Knicks and Hawks is the best bet for Friday’s slate.

Knicks at Hawks (-1): O/U 228.0

The Knicks have scored 59-plus points in the first half during five of the past six meetings versus the Hawks and three straight, including the past two in Atlanta.

New York struggled with Boston in the season-opener going for 46 points, but only trailed by five points. The Knicks shot 17-of-50 (34%) in the first half, the third-worst mark to start the season for any team.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson finished the contest a combined 11-of-43 (25.5%) from the field and 1-of-6 (16.6%) from the free-throw. That will turn around here against a familiar opponent that New York hates.

The Celtics defense is one of the best in the league, while the Hawks, are not so much. Atlanta likes to run and Charlotte took advantage of that in a 116-110 home win over the Hawks.

Charlotte scored a measly 51 points in the first half but dropped 65 in the second half, so New York can hit this in the first 30 minutes. I played New York’s First-Half Team Total Over 58.5 at -110 odds and would go to 59.5.

Pick: Knicks 1H Team Total Over 58.5 (1u)

Season Record: 2-2 (50%) +0.04 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.