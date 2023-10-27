NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why a first-half team total between the Knicks and Hawks is the best bet for Friday’s slate.

Knicks at Hawks (-1): O/U 228.0

The Knicks have scored 59-plus points in the first half during five of the past six meetings versus the Hawks and three straight, including the past two in Atlanta.

New York struggled with Boston in the season-opener going for 46 points, but only trailed by five points. The Knicks shot 17-of-50 (34%) in the first half, the third-worst mark to start the season for any team.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson finished the contest a combined 11-of-43 (25.5%) from the field and 1-of-6 (16.6%) from the free-throw. That will turn around here against a familiar opponent that New York hates.

The Celtics defense is one of the best in the league, while the Hawks, are not so much. Atlanta likes to run and Charlotte took advantage of that in a 116-110 home win over the Hawks.

Charlotte scored a measly 51 points in the first half but dropped 65 in the second half, so New York can hit this in the first 30 minutes. I played New York’s First-Half Team Total Over 58.5 at -110 odds and would go to 59.5.

Pick: Knicks 1H Team Total Over 58.5 (1u)

Season Record: 2-2 (50%) +0.04 units

