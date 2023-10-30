NBA Best Bets, Oct. 30: Lakers vs Magic and Pelicans vs Warriors

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down two games worth betting on Monday’s NBA slate between the Lakers and Magic, plus the Pelicans and Warriors.

Warriors at Pelicans (-4): O/U 224.5

The Warriors are on a road back-to-back after beating the Rockets in Houston last night, 106-95.

Golden State owned the NBA’s fourth-worst road record last year at 11-30 on the season. This year the Warriors are 2-0 with wins at Houston and Sacramento.

Not once last season did Golden State win three straight road games, so this will be challenging, especially since New Orleans has won five straight at home versus the Warriors.

New Orleans had off Sunday after a home game versus the Knicks, so no travel has been involved for the Pelicans. The Pelicans dropped the past two meetings, however, both came at Golden State in March of last year.

I think New Orleans gets another win against Golden State at home and catches the Warriors on the last leg of a three-game road trip before playing one at home and four more on the road. This is a weird spot for Golden State.

I grabbed New Orleans on the ML at -140 this morning and caught the spread at -4 for -110 odds after the lines moved. This opened at -2 and -2.5, so I wouldn’t go beyond -4.

Pick: Pelicans -4 (1u)

Magic at Lakers (-3.5): O/U 219.5

The Lakers are playing their first back-to-back on the season and it’s off a road game. Los Angeles lost to Sacramento last night, 132-127 in OT, now they turn around to host the Orlando Magic.

Orlando has had two days off and is 2-0 on the season with wins over Houston and Portland, two of the expected worst teams in the NBA. This is the first night of back-to-back for the Magic, so Orlando will go for the win here.

The Clippers play the Magic on Tuesday and play the Lakers on Wednesday, so it’s a sandwich spot for the Lakers and a look-ahead to their rivals.

This is an angle pick, but I am not confident the Lakers care about this game and allow the younger and scrappier Orlando Magic to keep it close.

The Lakers won the past six meetings versus the Magic, but streaks are meant to be broken. I played Orlando +3.5 at -115 and sprinkled the ML at +130.

Pick: Magic +3.5 (1u)

Season Record: 3-2 (60%) +1.04 units

