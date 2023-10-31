 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA Best Bets, Oct. 31: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

Published October 31, 2023 01:53 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to play the total in the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup.

Knicks at Cavaliers: O/U 212.5

The 1-2 Knicks and Cavs meet up in Cleveland for a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference First Round. New York won the series, 4-1, and the first meeting since is in Cleveland.

However, Cleveland is dealing with the injury bug already to start the year. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have dealt with hamstring issues to start the season, while Jarrett Allen (ankle), Ricky Rubio (mental health), and Ty Jerome (ankle) remain out for various reasons.

Cavs’ starters Garland and Allen are out for this game, while Mitchell is questionable, so Cleveland will be without two of its top four scorers, maybe three.

Cleveland has scored 113, 113, and 105 points in three games versus three fast-paced teams that don’t play much defense, such as the Thunder, Nets, and Pacers.

For the Knicks, New York scored 104 and 87 points in their two losses to Boston and New Orleans, but 126 in the win over Atlanta.

This should be a physical game and both teams enter off two days of rest, which should make this a slower-paced game. Both teams rank bottom 10 in possessions, middle of the pack in pace, and bottom 10 in true shooting percentage.

I played the Under 214 and 213, both at -120 odds. I prefer to have a whole number for a push, but would not talk you off the current 212.5 down to 212.

Pick: Under 213 (1u)

Season Record: 4-3 (60%) +0.96 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.