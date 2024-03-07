 Skip navigation
Top News

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.jpg
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Blue Bay LPGA - Round One
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China
GOLF: MAR 05 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Tee times, pairings for API: Dunlap solo for two days

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bensimmonshurt_240307.jpg
Simmons out for season with back injury
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240307.jpg
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA Best Bets, Player Props for March 7: Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs Nuggets

  
Published March 7, 2024 11:13 AM
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
March 6, 2024 04:32 PM
With Devin Booker going down for the Suns, the Rotoworld Basketball Show highlight Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as fantasy pickups who could see a short-term boost.

Vaughn Dalzell heads to the player prop market for his best bet in Nuggets vs Celtics.

Jayson Tatum O/U 27.5 Points vs. Nuggets

With all of the debate over his shot selection against Cleveland, I am expecting Jayson Tatum to have a big game in what could be an NBA Finals preview on national TV.

Tatum scored 25, 30, and 28 points in his last three trips to Denver and recorded 26, 27, and 32 points in his start to March on hot shooting.

The Celtics’ star is hitting 60.9% from three over the past three games (14/22) and 94.4% from the free-throw line (17/18).

Since the All-Star break, Tatum’s knocking down 45.7% of threes, 87.2% of his free throws, and shooting 48.6% from the field overall — terrific for a six-game sample size.

Tatum’s scored 30 or more points once on 35.5 minutes per game post All-Star break, but he’s taken more than 20 shots once, which came last time out versus Cleveland.

I like this spot for Tatum in what should be the best game on the slate and a bounce-back spot for both teams. I played Tatum Over 27.5 Points at -110 odds and would play the 30-plus points at +120 or better.

Pick: Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (1.5u)

Season Record: 23-13 (63.8%) +10.92u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

