NBA Best Bets, Player Props for March 7: Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs Nuggets

Vaughn Dalzell heads to the player prop market for his best bet in Nuggets vs Celtics.

Jayson Tatum O/U 27.5 Points vs. Nuggets

With all of the debate over his shot selection against Cleveland, I am expecting Jayson Tatum to have a big game in what could be an NBA Finals preview on national TV.

Tatum scored 25, 30, and 28 points in his last three trips to Denver and recorded 26, 27, and 32 points in his start to March on hot shooting.

The Celtics’ star is hitting 60.9% from three over the past three games (14/22) and 94.4% from the free-throw line (17/18).

Since the All-Star break, Tatum’s knocking down 45.7% of threes, 87.2% of his free throws, and shooting 48.6% from the field overall — terrific for a six-game sample size.

Tatum’s scored 30 or more points once on 35.5 minutes per game post All-Star break, but he’s taken more than 20 shots once, which came last time out versus Cleveland.

I like this spot for Tatum in what should be the best game on the slate and a bounce-back spot for both teams. I played Tatum Over 27.5 Points at -110 odds and would play the 30-plus points at +120 or better.

Pick: Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (1.5u)

Season Record: 23-13 (63.8%) +10.92u

