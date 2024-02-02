 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California Spring Game
Wisconsin hires former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as safeties coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Fordham vs St.Louis: Streaming info for Saturday’s A10 men’s basketball game
Iowa v Indiana
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 2: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gamblingdiscussion_240202.jpg
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
nbc_pft_brockpurdyv2_240202.jpg
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
nbc_pft_draftkingsshowme_v2_240202.jpg
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California Spring Game
Wisconsin hires former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as safeties coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 Atlantic 10 Tournament - VCU v St. Bonaventure
How to watch Fordham vs St.Louis: Streaming info for Saturday’s A10 men’s basketball game
Iowa v Indiana
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 2: Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Top Clips

nbc_dps_gamblingdiscussion_240202.jpg
Is embrace of Vegas the ‘biggest shift’ in sports?
nbc_pft_brockpurdyv2_240202.jpg
Inside 49ers locker room at halftime of NFC Champ.
nbc_pft_draftkingsshowme_v2_240202.jpg
Show Me Something: Super Bowl LVIII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

NBA Best Bets, Props, Feb. 2: Malcolm Brogdon, Blazers vs Nuggets

  
Published February 2, 2024 10:29 AM
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
February 1, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Southeast Division race, and why it could be time to buy stock in the Orlando Magic winning the division over the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Malcolm Brodgon’s PRA prop against the Denver Nuggets makes the cut as Vaughn Dalzell’s best bet on the NBA slate.

Malcolm Brogdon O/U 26.5 PRA vs. Nuggets

Over the last eight games, Malcolm Brogdon averages 20.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game for 31.8 PRA, yet his prop line is 26.5.

The Blazers are a +12.5 point road underdog to Denver, so the blowout potential is applied, but we have to look at who Portland has played recently and factor in the Nuggets’ defense against guards.

Portland played Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Oklahoma City, Indiana, Brooklyn, and the L.A. Lakers during that eight-game span. More than half of those teams rank 14th or worse in defensive net rating on the season and half in January.

Denver is 19-4 at home this season with the 13th-best defensive net rating and the 7th-slowest pace, but their defense ranked 6th-best at home in January, hosting mostly quality teams.

Guards like Damian Lillard (26), Jalen Brunson (26), C.J. McCollum (24), and Andrew Nebhard (21) have stayed Under 26.5 line against Denver recently, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (46) was one of the standout Overs.

I like the Nuggets’ chances of slowing down Brogdon as they enter a two-game home-and-home set in Denver. The Nuggets will likely take care of business tonight and allow Portland to hang around on Sunday.

I played Brogdon Under 26.5 PRA at -113 odds on FanDuel. DraftKings has this at -125 to the Under. I’d go down to 25.5.

Pick: Malcolm Brogdon Under 26.5 PRA (1u)

Season Record: 17-13 (56.6%) +3.92u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Malcolm-Brogdon.jpg Malcolm Brogdon Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets NBA VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell