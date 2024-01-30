NBA Best Bets, Props, Jan. 30: LeBron, Lakers vs Hawks, and Schroder, Raptors vs Bulls

Vaughn Dalzell drops his favorite NBA player prop bets for the Tuesday slate, Unders on LeBron James and Dennis Schroder.

LeBron James O/U 45.5 PRA vs. Hawks

LeBron is winning the war against Father Time, but this is a battle I think Father Time would be favored.

Atlanta is a -6-point favorite without Anthony Davis tonight, so LeBron’s PRA prop has gone from 41.5 to 45.5, which is appropriate, but asking for a lot. The King will be playing his third game in four nights, so the 39-year-old will have his work cut out for him.

With no days of rest, which Los Angeles enters on, LeBron averages 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists for 40.8 PRA over 35.2 minutes per game (five games). I expect guys like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and other role players to step up to fill Davis’ production.

In LeBron’s last meeting, he went for 47 points versus Atlanta without Davis, but that was also LeBron’s birthday, so don’t bet his Overs based on that. Give me Under 45.5 PRA at -115 odds on DraftKings down to 44.5.

Pick: LeBron James Under 45.5 PRA (1u)

Dennis Schroder O/U 24.5 PRA vs. Bulls

Dennis Schroder has averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over his past three games (20.2 PRA) on 30% from three (3/10) and 40% from the field (12/40).

The Raptors’ guard hasn’t played more than 30 minutes in six-straight games and stayed Under 23.5 and 24.5 PRA in all six games. Chicago and Toronto met earlier this month and Schroder posted 7 points and 5 assists over 26 minutes (7 field goal attempts).

Chicago has above-average perimeter defense with Alex Caruso and young guards Coby White and Ayo Dosumnu who are playing well, so I like Schroder’s Unders.

I played Schroder Under 24.5 PRA at -140 odds on DraftKings and would go down to 23.5 at -115 odds on FanDuel. This has been juiced and hasn’t moved much on DraftKings or BetMGM.

Pick: Dennis Schroder Under 24.5 PRA (Risk 1u)

Season Record: 15-11 (57.6%) +3.12u

