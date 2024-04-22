NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 22: Nuggets vs Lakers, Cavaliers vs Magic

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Game 2 between the Magic at the Cavaliers, plus the Nuggets hosting the Lakers.

Magic at Cavaliers (-5): O/U 203.5

The normal theory in the NBA playoffs is the zig-zag theory of taking the loser of the previous game to cover the following, but I get a sense that a majority of the series this year will not be like that.

Cleveland won Game 1, 97-83, holding Orlando to 32 combined points in the second and third quarters. The Magic went 8-of-37 from three (21.6%) and were out-rebounded (54-40), two of the areas I spoke on why the Cavaliers would win the series.

I don’t expect Orlando to win in Cleveland, so I am taking the Cavaliers on the spread in an ML Parlay. The one win for Orlando in the series will likely come at home in Game 3, but I like the chances the Cavs sweep 4-0 if not a 4-1 series victory.

I played the Cavaliers -5 at -112 odds on FanDuel and threw in the ML with the Nuggets ML at -104 odds.

Pick: Cavaliers -5 (1u), Cavaliers and Nuggets ML Parlay (1u)

Lakers at Nuggets (-7): O/U 223.5

The Lakers looked great in the first half versus the Nuggets, but once halftime hit, Denver was in firm control of the 114-103 victory.

I will continue to hit the nail on the head, LeBron and company should have played for the No. 8 seed and faced the Thunder.

Denver is too deep and when role players like D’Angelo Russell (6-of-20), and Rui Hachimura (2-of-4) aren’t efficient, or bench players such as Jaxson Hayes, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Gabe Vincent combine for 0 points on 0 field goal attempts.

Los Angeles went 8-of-29 from three (27.6%) and was out-rebounded (49-40) in Game 1. The only thing that went the Lakers’ way was a 19-to-6 free-throw edge, but that shouldn’t happen in Game 2.

The Lakers’ 33-25 first-quarter start was the only quarter Los Angeles led in Game 1. I expect Denver to focus on getting out to a better start in Game 2, so I played the Nuggets’ First Quarter spread of -2 at -112 odds on DraftKings.

I played Denver -7 at -112 odds on FanDuel, in addition to the Cavs -5 and the ML Parlay (-104). I’d go to -8 on the spread. I think Denver wins by double-digits.

Pick: Nuggets -7 (1u), Nuggets 1Q - 2 (1u), Nuggets and Cavaliers ML Parlay (1u)

Season Record: 34-23 (59.6%) +12.58u

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

Risk 2u: Clippers vs Mavericks Series Over 5.5 Games (-195)

Risk 2u: Cavaliers to win series vs Magic (-184)

Risk 1.5u: Nuggets -1.5 series spread vs Lakers (-140)

1u: Cavaliers to win Game 1 vs Magic and series (-110)

1u: Knicks to win series vs 76ers (-118)

1u: Knicks to win Game 1 vs 76ers and series (+170)

1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)

