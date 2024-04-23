NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 23-24: Suns vs Timberwolves, Thunder vs Pelicans, and more!

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the first-round matchups over the next few days and why the Suns, Thunder, and 76ers have value.

Suns at Timberwolves (-3): O/U 211.5

The Suns were out-scored in the final three-quarters of Game 1’s loss and seemingly packed it up in the third quarter in prep for a full effort in Game 2.

After the game, Anthony Edwards poked the bear about the Suns, and before seeing that, I believed Phoenix was the right side and this series sets up well for the postseason zig-zag theory.

Minnesota dominated the boards (52-28) as expected, but Phoenix’s 32% from deep and 15 turnovers weren’t good enough to overcome the rebound discrepancy. I believe the Suns clean up the turnovers, come out more focused, and shoot better overall in Game 2 to keep this competitive.

I played the Suns +3 at -108 odds and would sprinkle the ML at +130, but we might get a better price in-game. I’m looking for +200 or better for a 0.5 unit bet live in-game.

Pick: Suns +3 (1u)

Knicks at 76ers (-4): O/U 204.5

The 76ers blew their golden opportunity in Game 2 and are headed back to Philly down 0-2 with full desperation on the menu.

Joel Embiid (31.5 PPG, 9.0 REB, 6.0 APG) and Tyrese Maxey (34.0 PPG, 7.0 APG, 5.5 RPG) have been nothing short of amazing in Games 1 and 2. Back at home, we should expect these two to continue their domination, but role players Tobias Harris (8.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG), Kelly Oubre (7.0 PPG, 4.5 STL + BLK), and company to step up.

The 76ers have won seven of the last eight home games in the first round dating back to 2020-21, including four of the past five. I played the 76ers on the spread at -4 and -110 odds, plus parlayed Philly’s ML (-175) on DraftKings with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s ML (-320) for +104 odds.

I think both teams win at home and despite the Thunder’s two-point win in Game 1, OKC is the much better team, and believe that was a wake-up call for the Thunder. I don’t think OKC loses at home in the first round with how much Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are being relied on.

Pick: 76ers -4 (1u), 76ers and Thunder ML Parlay (2u)

Season Record: 36-26 (58%) +12.09 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

Risk 2u: Clippers vs Mavericks Series Over 5.5 Games (-195)

Risk 2u: Cavaliers to win series vs Magic (-184)

Risk 1.5u: Nuggets -1.5 series spread vs Lakers (-140)

Risk 1.55u: Celtics to sweep the Heat 4-0 (-155)

1u: Cavaliers to win Game 1 vs Magic and series (-110)

1u: Knicks to win series vs 76ers (-118)

1u: Knicks to win Game 1 vs 76ers and series (+170)

1u: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP (+300)

1u: Thunder to sweep the Pelicans 4-0 (+225)

0.5u: Nuggets and Cavs to sweep Lakers and Magic (+1038)

