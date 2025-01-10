Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Brooklyn Nets (13-24) and Denver Nuggets (21-15) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nets are currently 8-12 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Nuggets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

The Nets are looking to snap a 3-game slide tonight in the Mile High City while Denver will look to build on its win over the Clippers, 126-103, on Wednesday. A big key may well be the availability of Nikola Jokic. The MVP has missed the last 2 games for Denver and his status for tonight is very much up in the air.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Nets vs. Nuggets today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Game odds for Nets vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Brooklyn Nets (+660), Denver Nuggets (-1010)

Brooklyn Nets (+660), Denver Nuggets (-1010) Spread: Nuggets -14.5

Nuggets -14.5 Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 110.8, and the Nuggets 118.35.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Nets vs. Nuggets game

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +14.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +14.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Nets have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Over is 11-7 in the Nuggets’ home games this season

The Nets are 20-17 against the spread this season

The Nuggets have won their last 21 home games against teams with losing records

