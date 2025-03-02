Nuggets vs. Celtics Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 2

It’s Sunday, March 2, and the Denver Nuggets (39-21) and Boston Celtics (42-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Nuggets are currently 19-12 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met once in Denver this season and the Celtics won 118-106.

Boston enters this matchup having lost two straight games, which has only happened once this season. The Celtics have not dropped three consecutive games all year. Denver is 3-2 since the All-Star Break and had a nine-game winning streak going before altering wins and losses over the last four games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Celtics live today

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Nuggets (+116), Celtics (-137)

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 117.42, and the Celtics 118.72.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Nuggets vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover the spread:

“Denver is on the final road game of a four-game road trip versus Indiana, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Boston. The Nuggets have gone 1-2 so far in that stretch and I like Denver in this spot, but am afraid what could happen in the fourth quarter. Boston peaked too early against Cleveland and certainly won’t make that same mistake and play as poorly in the fourth quarter, which ultimately makes this a Celtics or pass spot. Not to mention, Boson rarely loses three games in a row.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Over is 36-24 in Nuggets’ games this season

The Nuggets have failed to cover the spread in 8 of their last 10 games against teams with better records

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

