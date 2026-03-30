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Pistons at Thunder Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

  
Published March 30, 2026 11:00 AM

The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16) and Detroit Pistons (54-20) meet in a triple-header on Peacock as the nightcap as the two teams with the best record in the East and West battle it out.

In their only meeting of the season in Detroit, the Pistons won 124-116. Detroit are the winners of two-straight games, six of the past seven, and nine of the previous 11. The Pistons have held strong on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and look like they will end up with the third-best record in the NBA.

Entering this matchup, Oklahoma City has won two consecutive games and 14 of the last 15 games. The Thunder are arguably the hottest team in the league and has the much healthier team between the two.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Thunder

  • Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 PM EST
  • Site: Paycom Center
  • City: Oklahoma City, OK
  • Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Pistons at Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday, courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-700), Detroit Pistons (+500)
  • Spread: Oklahoma City -11.5
  • Total: O/U 218.5 points

This game opened Oklahoma City -8.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SG Lu Dort
  • SF Jalen Williams
  • PF Chet Holmgren
  • C Isaiah Hartenstein

Detroit Pistons

  • PG Daniss Jenkins
  • SG Kevin Huerter
  • SF Ausar Thompson
  • PF Ronald Holland II
  • C Paul Reed

Injury Report: Pistons at Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • None

Detroit Pistons

  • Tobias Harris (hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game
  • Jalen Duren (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game
  • Ausar Thompson (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game
  • Duncan Robinson (hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game
  • Isaiah Stewart (calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game
  • Cade Cunningham (chest) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Thunder

  • Oklahoma City is 34-40 ATS and 16-20 at home
  • Oklahoma City is 15-20 ATS as a home favorite and 19-16 to the Under
  • Detroit is 38-36 ATS and 19-17 on the road
  • Detroit is an NBA-best 7-1 ATS as a road underdog
  • Detroit is 4-3-1 to the Under as a road underdog and 20-15-1 to the Under on the road

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Pistons and Thunder game:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder Moneyline
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -11.5 ATS
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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