Pistons at Thunder Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16) and Detroit Pistons (54-20) meet in a triple-header on Peacock as the nightcap as the two teams with the best record in the East and West battle it out.

In their only meeting of the season in Detroit, the Pistons won 124-116. Detroit are the winners of two-straight games, six of the past seven, and nine of the previous 11. The Pistons have held strong on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and look like they will end up with the third-best record in the NBA.

Entering this matchup, Oklahoma City has won two consecutive games and 14 of the last 15 games. The Thunder are arguably the hottest team in the league and has the much healthier team between the two.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Thunder

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: Pistons at Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-700), Detroit Pistons (+500)

Spread: Oklahoma City -11.5

Total: O/U 218.5 points

This game opened Oklahoma City -8.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Lu Dort

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Detroit Pistons

PG Daniss Jenkins

SG Kevin Huerter

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Ronald Holland II

C Paul Reed

Injury Report: Pistons at Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

None

Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris (hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game Jalen Duren (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game Ausar Thompson (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Duncan Robinson (hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game Isaiah Stewart (calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Cade Cunningham (chest) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Thunder

Oklahoma City is 34-40 ATS and 16-20 at home

Oklahoma City is 15-20 ATS as a home favorite and 19-16 to the Under

Detroit is 38-36 ATS and 19-17 on the road

Detroit is an NBA-best 7-1 ATS as a road underdog

Detroit is 4-3-1 to the Under as a road underdog and 20-15-1 to the Under on the road

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Pistons and Thunder game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -11.5 ATS

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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