Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Toronto Raptors (8-29) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-4) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

This is an interesting spot for Cleveland. Last night they ended Oklahoma City’s 15-game win streak in front of a raucous home crowd. Jarrett Allen led the way with 25 for the Cavs who have now won 11 straight themselves. Are the Cavaliers ripe for a letdown tonight? While Allen and the Cavs were extending their winning streak with their biggest win of the season, the Raptors were losing in New York to the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley had 22 for Toronto against his former team.

The Raptors are currently 1-16 on the road with a point differential of -11.4, while the Cavaliers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Raptors vs. Cavaliers today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 pm EST

7:00 pm EST Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse City: Cleveland, OH

Game odds for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Toronto Raptors (+812), Cleveland Cavaliers (-1370)

Toronto Raptors (+812), Cleveland Cavaliers (-1370) Spread: Cavaliers -15.5

Cavaliers -15.5 Over/Under: 234.5 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 116.4, and the Cavaliers 124.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Raptors vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) does not believe the Cavs suffer a letdown tonight: Cleveland Cavaliers -15.5

“Cavs follow up their impressive win vs the Thunder with a walkover of the helpless Raps.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +15.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +15.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 234.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

The Cavaliers have won 6 of their last 8 home games against the Raptors

Each of the Raptors’ last 3 road games with the Cavaliers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Raptors have covered in 21 of their 37 games this season

