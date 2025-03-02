Raptors vs. Magic Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 2

It’s Sunday, March 2, and the Toronto Raptors (18-42) and Orlando Magic (29-32) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Raptors are currently 5-23 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. These two have met twice this season and split so far with both contests coming in Toronto. The Magic and Raptors will play today (Sunday) and Tuesday in Orlando to finish the regular season series versus one another.

Orlando enters 2-3 since the All-Star break and riding a two-game losing streak. Toronto is 1-4 after the break and dropped three consecutive contests, including an OT contest to Chicago in the last outing.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Magic live today

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Game odds for Raptors vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Raptors (+225), Magic (-279)

Spread: Magic -6.5

Over/Under: 211 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 104.5, and the Magic 107.89.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Raptors vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Magic and Raptors:

“Three of the past four Magic games have combined for 210 or fewer points and the Raptors needed OT to reach 115 points themselves as the fourth quarter slowed down against the Bulls. This is the third meeting between these teams and the scores went for a combined 202 and 203 points. I could see another Under, but the best bet is to take the loser of this game on Tuesday.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 211.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Magic on Sunday

The Magic have won 4 straight home games against the Raptors

The Under is 16-12 in the Raptors’ road games this season

The Magic have gone 29-32 ATS this season

The Raptors have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

