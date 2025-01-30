Rockets vs. Grizzlies prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 30

It’s Thursday, January 30, and the Houston Rockets (32-14) and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Rockets have won four straight including 100-96 win in Atlanta against the Hawks on Tuesday. Jalen Green had 25 points to lead all scorers. Houston remains in second place in the Western Conference. The grizzlies lost Tuesday in New York, 143-106, to snap a 6-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson, Jr. had 21 points and Zach Edey pulled down 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Rockets are currently 17-6 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Grizzlies have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies live today

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Rockets (+149), Grizzlies (-177)

Rockets (+149), Grizzlies (-177) Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies -3.5 Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 117.3, and the Grizzlies 119.12.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Rockets vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is dipping into the player prop market: Desmond Bane Over 17.5 Points (-105)

“Ja Morant went through morning shootaround and is still feeling soreness in his shoulder and is “iffy” tonight. I am getting ahead of this before the news drops. Bane gets a great matchup against the Rockets who give up a ton of points to the PG position.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The Rockets have won 4 straight on the road at divisional opponents

The Grizzlies’ last 4 games against Southwest Division teams have gone OVER the Total

The Rockets have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

