Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 3

It’s Monday, February 3, and the Phoenix Suns (25-23) and the Portland Trail Blazers (20-29) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

This is the second of two straight in the Rose City between these clubs. Portland won the first game Saturday, 127-108. DeAndre Ayton poured in 24 points to lead a balanced attack (seven players in double figures) for the Blazers who have now won three straight at home. Ayton was 11-12 from the field as the Suns lack of assize in the center position was exposed. Devin Booker had 37 to lead the Suns.

The Suns are currently 10-14 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Trail Blazers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Trail Blazers today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Suns (-185), Trail Blazers (+154)

Suns (-185), Trail Blazers (+154) Spread: Suns -4.5

Suns -4.5 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 116.46, and the Trail Blazers 114.11.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Suns vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Phoenix in a couple scenarios tonight: Suns 1H -2.5 and full game -5

“These teams just met on Saturday and the Blazers rolled to a 127-108 home victory. Often in the NBA, the loser of Game 1 in a back-to-back is the better bet to cover Game 2 and I am rolling with that trend here. The Suns were able to match the Blazers’ energy in all but the second quarter (30-19), which was the difference. It’s hard to see the Suns not coming out focused and taking an early lead and covering this -5 spread.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Trail Blazers are on a 3-game winning streak

The Trail Blazers’ last 3 matchups against Western Conference teams have gone OVER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in their last 4 home matchups with the Suns

The Trail Blazers have lost 11 of 19 games this season following a win

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)