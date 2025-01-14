Thunder vs. 76ers odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-6) and Philadelphia 76ers (15-22) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

No question OKC is one of the elite teams in the NBA and among the favorites to win the NBA Title in June while the Sixers are an extreme disappointment led by their big man Joel Embiid.

The Thunder have ripped off a pair of wins over New York and Washington following a loss last week in Cleveland. Philadelphia has lost two straight after a win last week at home against the Wizards.

The Thunder are currently 15-4 on the road with a point differential of +13, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. 76ers live today

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Thunder vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Thunder (-690), 76ers (+488)

Thunder (-690), 76ers (+488) Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 114.46, and the 76ers 107.94.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Thunder vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects OKC’s defense to limit Philly’s weapons: Kelly Oubre Under 13.5 Points (-125)

“Oubre has scored 15 or more points in four of his last five games and with Joel Embiid expected to be sidelined, most people will rush to the window on Oubre’s Overs. While he has cashed recently, the 76ers are double-digit underdogs to the Thunder who have the NBA’s best defense. There will be plenty of guards/forwards who can switch on Oubre to make him go Under 13.5 Points.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is going back to the well for this Philly player prop: Guerschon Yabusele o6.5 Rebounds (-120)

“Yabusele has pulled down at least 7 boards in 10 of the 15 games where he’s seen at least 30 minutes. No Embiid or Drummond means he should get the nod at the starting center role against a team that is giving up the eighth most boards to centers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

6 of the Thunder’s last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total

The Thunder are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road favorite

The 76ers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

