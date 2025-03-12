Thunder vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 12

It’s Wednesday, March 12, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-12) and Boston Celtics (47-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Thunder are currently 24-7 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. The Thunder won the only meeting versus the Celtics, 105-92, at home on Jan. 5.

Oklahoma City’s seven-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to Denver (140-127) on Monday. Boston has won five consecutive games and 11 of the past 13 contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Thunder vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Thunder (+145), Celtics (-174)

Spread: Celtics -2

Over/Under: 228.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 113.08, and the Celtics 115.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to take care of business in Boston:

“These teams splitting in the regular season seems likely, especially with the Thunder winning at home in the January meeting. Boston has won five straight and hosts Oklahoma City in a tough spot off a loss to Denver in the final leg of a three-game homestand. This is the first leg of three straight road games against the Celtics, Pistons, and Bucks, so I like this spot for Boston more than Oklahoma City. It’s Boston ML or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Thunder have won 6 straight road games

8 of the Thunder’s last 10 road trips to the Celtics have gone over the Total

The Thunder have gone 18-13 on the road against the spread this season

The Celtics have won 3 straight home games against the Thunder

