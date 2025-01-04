Utah Jazz at Miami Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 4

It’s Saturday, January 4, and the Utah Jazz (7-25) and Miami Heat (17-15) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

It is game 2 of a 3-game road trip for Utah. They opened the trip New Year’s Day at Madison Square Garden and lost to the Knicks, 119-103. Colin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points and 5 assists.

Plenty of news and noise coming out of Miami as Jimmy Butler has decided he needs a change of scenery again and the Heat have subsequently suspended him for 7 games for conduct detrimental to the team. Two days ago, Miami lost at home to Indiana, 128-115. Rookie Kel ‘el Ware had by far the best game of his young career scoring 25 points in the loss.

The Jazz are currently 5-13 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Heat have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Jazz at Heat today

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Game odds for Jazz at Heat

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Utah Jazz (+266), Miami Heat (-338)

Spread: Heat -8

Over/Under: 223.5 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 110.66, and the Heat 114.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Jazz at Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is wading into the player prop market for this one: Colin Sexton OVER 15.5 points

“Jimmy Butler is serving a suspension, and the Miami Heat take a massive dip in defensive efficiency from the guard positions. Sexton has been on a roll, scoring at least 16 points in his last seven games.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz and Heat game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz at Heat on Saturday

· The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

· 6 of the Jazz’s last 8 games in Miami have gone OVER the Total

· The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

· The Heat have won 7 straight home games against the Jazz

