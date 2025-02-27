Warriors vs. Magic Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 27

It’s Thursday, February 27, and the Golden State Warriors (31-27) and Orlando Magic (29-31) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Warriors are currently 14-14 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Magic have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Golden State won the only meeting this season 104-99, but Jimmy Butler was not apart of the Warriors yet. The Warriors have won six of the past seven against the Magic. Orlando enters 2-2 since the All-Star break and coming off a 20-point loss to Cleveland. Golden State is 4-0 in the previous four games and 3-0 after the break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Magic live today

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Warriors vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Warriors (-231), Magic (+190)

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Over/Under: 210 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 106.92, and the Magic 104.05.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Steph Curry Under 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists versus the Magic:

“In the only meeting of the season (104-99 win for Golden State), Steph Curry finished with 24 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound for 30 PRA. Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Warriors, so part of Curry’s usage has dipped because of his fellow superstar. During the Warriors’ four-game winning streak, Curry averages 23.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game for 32.0 PRA. Orlando presents a tough matchup with its defense and size, plus the slower tempo they play at. I lean Curry Under 33.5 PRA against Orlando.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 210.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Magic on Thursday

The Warriors have won four of their last five games on the road

Eight of the Magic’s last ten home games have stayed under the total points line

The Warriors have gone 16-12 on the road against the spread this season

Golden State have won six of their last seven matches as well as their last three meetings with Orlando. Those victories have come by six, eight and five points.

