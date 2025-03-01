Wizards vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 1

It’s Saturday, March 1, and the Washington Wizards (10-48) and Charlotte Hornets (14-44) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Wizards are currently 4-22 on the road with a point differential of -13, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. These teams have met three times this year and believe it or not, the Wizards have won every matchup by 10, 9, and 3 points.

Washington is 1-7 in the last eight games, while Charlotte is 1-8 over the past nine and on a five-game losing streak. The Hornets are coming off a nine-game road trip that ended on Thursday. This is the start to five consecutive at home for the Hornets.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Hornets live today

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Wizards (+149), Hornets (-179)

Spread: Hornets -4

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 109.2, and the Hornets 111.28.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Wizards vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@Vmoneysports) likes the Hornets to cover the trifecta spot against Washington:

“The Wizards are 1-7 in its last eight games and won all three meetings against the Hornets this year. I find it hard to believe three out of 10 wins for the Wizards have come against the Hornets, but if Charlotte has any pride, they roll the Wizards today in the first quarter, first half, and full game spreads of -1.5, -2.5, and -4.5. After nine straight road games that stretched before and after the All-Star break, Charlotte should be happy to be home with two days of rest.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Hornets have lost 5 of their last 7 games as favorite

The Under is 4-1 in the Wizards’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Hornets have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

