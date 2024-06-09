 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs third-fastest 400m in U.S. history at NYC Grand Prix
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Road America: Will Power wins in Team Penske’s podium sweep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_shopriteclassicfinrdlites_240609.jpg
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_stromwinint_240609.jpg
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
nbc_indy_nxtroadamerica_240609.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs third-fastest 400m in U.S. history at NYC Grand Prix
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Road America: Will Power wins in Team Penske’s podium sweep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_shopriteclassicfinrdlites_240609.jpg
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_stromwinint_240609.jpg
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
nbc_indy_nxtroadamerica_240609.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Grand Prix at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Dodgers vs. Yankees Preview (6/9/24): Odds, recent stats, trends, news & info

  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff,
  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff
  
Published June 9, 2024 10:42 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Preview

It’s Sunday, June 9, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25) and the New York Yankees (45-21) are all set to square off from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Dodgers are currently 1st in the National League West standings, while the Yankees sit in 1st place in the American League East standings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the first pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats & more for the game from our advanced tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice, and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees live today

  • Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Site: Yankee Stadium
  • City: New York, NY
  • TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with our live box score pages that update as the game does with every run and every out.

Game odds for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

  • Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers -130, New York Yankees +110
  • Over/Under: 7.5 runs

Don’t get caught having to brown bag it. Join Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12PM Eastern for Lunch Money on X. Let’s earn money today for lunch tomorrow! #nbcsportsbet

Recent team stats for Los Angeles @ New York

  • The Dodgers are 7-3 over their last 10 games and are on a three-game winning streak. They have a 20-13 record away from home this year and an overall run differential of +94.
  • The Yankees are 8-2 over their last 10 games, but have lost their last two games. They have a 21-10 record at home this year and an overall run differential of +109.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles & New York

Today’s pitching matchup (June 8): Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 2.92 ERA) vs. Luis Gil (8-1, 1.82 ERA)

Today’s Lineups for – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees (June 9)

Be sure to check official team announcements for the submitted lineup card before the first pitch.

Projected Los Angeles Dodgers batting order

  1. SS Mookie Betts (R)
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani (R)
  3. 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
  4. C Will Smith (R)
  5. RF Teoscar Hernández (R)
  6. CF Andy Pages (R)
  7. 2B Miguel Rojas (R)
  8. 3B Kiké Hernández (R)
  9. LF Chris Taylor (R)

Projected New York Yankees batting order

  1. SS Anthony Volpe (R)
  2. LF Alex Verdugo (L)
  3. RF Aaron Judge (R)
  4. DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
  5. 1B Anthony Rizzo (L)
  6. 2B Gleyber Torres (R)
  7. 3B DJ LeMahieu (R)
  8. C Austin Wells (L)
  9. CF Trent Grisham (L)

Key injuries & player status

Los Angeles Dodgers injured list (as of Sunday):

    1. C. Kershaw (60 Day IL)
    2. D. May (60 Day IL)
    3. B. Miller (15 Day IL)
    4. M. Muncy (10 Day IL)
    5. T. Gonsolin (60 Day IL)
    6. R. Brasier (15 Day IL)
    7. C. Brogdon (60 Day IL)
    8. B. Graterol (60 Day IL)
    9. K. Hurt (60 Day IL)
    10. J. Kelly (15 Day IL)

    New York Yankees injured list (as of Sunday):

      1. G. Cole (60 Day IL)
      2. J. Dominguez (60 Day IL)
      3. C. Schmidt (15 Day IL)
      4. J. Berti (10 Day IL)
      5. N. Burdi (15 Day IL)
      6. S. Effross (60 Day IL)
      7. L. Trivino (60 Day IL)
      8. J. Loaisiga (60 Day IL)

      Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

      Top betting trends & insights for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on Sunday

      • The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Dodgers
      • The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 7 straight games
      • The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.35 units
      • The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East teams
      • The Dodgers are on a streak of 3 straight road wins
      • The Dodgers have won 39 of their 64 games this season (39-25)
      • The Over is 7-3 in the Yankees’ last 10 games
      • 6 of the Yankees’ last 7 games (86%) have gone over the Total

      If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, money line, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

